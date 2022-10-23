226628 MELENA TRIPP Oct 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 TRIPP, MELENA CHRISTINE 10/22/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 230SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Melena Tripp Christine Medicine Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector