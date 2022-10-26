226673 RAPHAEL CARMON Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CARMON, RAPHAEL DESHON 10/25/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 180POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Raphael Carmon Raphael Deshon Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector