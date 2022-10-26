226674 DONTES SMALLWOOD Oct 26, 2022 43 min ago 1 of 2 SMALLWOOD, DONTES STEVEN 10/25/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 152INDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Probation Criminal Law Law Secu Status Status Property Type Pretense Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector