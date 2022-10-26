226675 TJUAN BLACKMON Oct 26, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 4 BLACKMON, TJUAN XAVIER 10/25/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 175FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHENALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $120000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Status Felony Marijuana Felon Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector