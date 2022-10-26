226677 KENNAIJA FAISON Oct 26, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 2 FAISON, KENNAIJA MONIQUE 10/25/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 154OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Monique Criminal Law Trespass Secu Status Incl Status Felony Pret Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector