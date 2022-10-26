226678 CHARLES DEHAVEN Oct 26, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 2 DEHAVEN, CHARLES FRANKLIN 10/25/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 180RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Crime Law Criminal Law Paraphernalia Possession Drug Incl Status Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector