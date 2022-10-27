226689 IZARION BLANGO Oct 27, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 BLANGO, IZARION SHIQUAN 10/26/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSAFECRACKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Status Larceny Secu Status Type Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector