226693 JHERAN MCNEIL Oct 27, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 MCNEIL, JHERAN DIMITRI EDWARDS 10/26/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 165FELONY HIT/RUN INJURY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET