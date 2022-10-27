226695 DIANA BELTRAN Oct 27, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 BELTRAN, DIANA ALEXANDER 10/26/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 120PV-DWI LEVEL 1 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPV-DWI LEVEL 2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPV-POSSESS WITS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Dwi Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Pv-possess Felony Bond Diana Beltran Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector