226697 CHER NICHOLSON Oct 27, 2022 54 min ago 1 of 2 NICHOLSON, CHER JEANENE 10/26/2022Age: 56 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180PROBTION VIOLATION HIT RUN SER INJ/DEATH - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Inj Violation Death Sport Linguistics Felony Secu Status Cher Nicholson Cher Jeanene Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector