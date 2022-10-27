226704 CLARA GERRES Oct 27, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 GERRES, CLARA MARIE 10/26/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 190FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Fta Tag Law Secu Status Misdemeanor Clara Gerres Clara Marie Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector