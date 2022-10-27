226707 CHRISTOPHER PURVIS Oct 27, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 PURVIS, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 10/26/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140PV-ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-HIT AND RUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PROB Tags Felony Assault Strangulation Crime Secu Status Pv Misdemeanor Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector