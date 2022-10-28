226730 DASHAUN PURVIS Oct 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PURVIS, DASHAUN TYRESE 10/27/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 160ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFORGERY OF INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT` - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEXPLOIT DISABLE/ELDER CAPACITY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Status Forgery Type Instrument Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector