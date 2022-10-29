226747 REYNALDO ZARATE Oct 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 ZARATE, REYNALDO MEDINA 10/28/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 170FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Reynaldo Zarate Status Female Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector