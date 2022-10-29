226757 TI`ON SPEIGHT Oct 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SPEIGHT, TI`ON JERMAINE 10/28/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140FTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - PUBLIC ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO >1/2 OZ. TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Crime Zootechnics Zoology Incl Status Ti'on Speight Marijuana Oz Jermaine Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector