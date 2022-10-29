226760 CHRISTOPHER NORRIS Oct 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 NORRIS, CHRISTOPHER LANGDON 10/28/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 160POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIMUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Norris Christopher Langdon Status Crime Criminal Law Felony Incl Status Heroin Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector