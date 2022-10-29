226767 SAMUEL BRITTAIN Oct 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BRITTAIN, SAMUEL JOHNATHAN 10/29/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 145FTA - CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR IMPAIRED DREV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - OPERATIE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - RECKLESS DRVG - WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CCS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Samuel Brittain Secu Status Samuel Johnathan Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector