DARDEN, DORIAN DEANTHONY 10/29/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: Weight: 0FTA-POSS MARIJ > 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET