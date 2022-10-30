226773 TREMAYNE COOPER Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 COOPER, TREMAYNE ANTWAN 10/29/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 210OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETEMBEZZLEMENT OF STATE PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Tremayne Cooper Criminal Law Tremayne Antwan State Property Status Incl Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector