226778 TONY EDMONDS Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 EDMONDS, TONY ELROY 10/29/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Type Crime Linguistics Criminal Law Secu Status Tony Edmonds Incl Status Status Tony Elroy Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector