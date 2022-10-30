226783 GENESIS KERNS Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 KERNS, GENESIS DJAMON 10/29/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 175MAINTN VEH/DWELL.PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $32000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MDA/MDMA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Genesis Kern Status Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector