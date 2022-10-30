226784 ENGLAN LUCAS Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 LUCAS, ENGLAN JAMAL 10/29/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 315RECKLESS DRVG - WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMOTIIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $415.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Lucas Law Bond Jamal Status Incl Status Court Order Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector