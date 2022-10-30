226785 EDRISA ALSTON-SIDIBEH Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ALSTON-SIDIBEH, EDRISA MALIK 10/29/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 180FTA-NO OPERATOR`S LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $250.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS MARIJ > 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $250.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Status Misdemeanor Type Bond Oz Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector