226788 RANDY MOBLEY Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MOBLEY, RANDY LAWRENCE 10/30/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 250PROBATION VIOLATION - ASSUALT ON A EXEC LEGIS OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - ASSUALT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET