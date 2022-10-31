226790 JIMMIE HARRIS Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, JIMMIE ALLEN 10/30/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 140FELONY DISSEMINATE OBSCENITY - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICT BY COMPUTER/APPEAR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Jimmie Harris Heroin Status Jimmie Allen Opium Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector