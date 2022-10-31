226798 DAVID NEAL Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 NEAL, DAVID ELIJAH 10/30/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 280SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags David Neal David Elijah Status Law Criminal Law Misdemeanor Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Greene Living - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector