226817 NATHAN GREEN Nov 1, 2022 21 min ago 1 of 8 GREEN, NATHAN MAURICE 10/31/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTOIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Nathan Green Nathan Maurice Motor Vehicle Status Felony Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector