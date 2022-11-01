226828 QUAN`TOYA HART Nov 1, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 HART, QUAN`TOYA JALISA 11/01/2022Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 170ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFORGERY OF INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUTTERING FORGED ENDORSEMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Status Crime Type Forgery Bond Hart Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector