TRIVETT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 11/01/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 160ATT-B&E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS STOLEN MV - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET