JEANA SMITH Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, JEANA ONEAL 11/02/2022Age: 49 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 180HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $9999.01 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARC MERCHANT EXCH STOLEN PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARC MERCHANT EXCH STOLEN PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET