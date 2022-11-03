226869 CHERISH PARKER Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PARKER, CHERISH JEWEL 11/02/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 145ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Possession Felony Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Paraphernalia Status Misdemeanor Parker Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector