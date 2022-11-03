226874 WILLIAM COCKRELL Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COCKRELL, WILLIAM ROGER 11/02/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 321ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSSESS DRIG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - PWIMSD SCH IV CS - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - PWIMSED SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Criminal Law Crime Felony Pret Acti Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector