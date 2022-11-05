226875 LESLIE BRYANT Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 1 of 2 BRYANT, LESLIE ELAINE 11/02/2022Age: 40 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 155POSSES COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PROBPOSSESS W/I TO MAN,SELL,DEL CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PROB Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector