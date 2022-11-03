226884 ANGEL GIBBS Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GIBBS, ANGEL KAE 11/03/2022Age: 47 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Gibbs Crime Type Status Angel Kae Threat Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector