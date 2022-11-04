226890 WILLIAM COCKRELL Nov 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 COCKRELL, WILLIAM ROGER 11/03/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 321ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED TO LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATOR LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD SCH IV CS - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Secu Status Pret Crime Criminal Law Acti Felony Fta-prob Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector