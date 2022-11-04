226892 MICHAEL ODORIZZI Nov 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 ODORIZZI, MICHAEL ALBERT 11/03/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 220FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEMBEZZLEMENT - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Larceny Felony Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Incl Status Michael Odorizzi Status Michael Albert Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector