226896 DEMETRIUS WILKINS Nov 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILKINS, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 11/03/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 169HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET