226931 CAVOZEA JOHNSON Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, CAVOZEA GRAVONTE 11/05/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN MDA/MDMA - FELONY Bond: $225000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET