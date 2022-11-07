HARRIS, CURTIS JORDAN 11/05/2022
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 149
Partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 5:21 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers. * WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-POSS/DISP ALT/FICT/REVD DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
