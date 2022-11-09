227002 SHANA MILLER Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MILLER, SHANA DIANE 11/08/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 145IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBRAKE/STOPLIGHT EQUIP VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSS MDPV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Type Law Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Shana Miller Shana Diane Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector