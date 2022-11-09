227005 ANTONIO MAY Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MAY, ANTONIO LAMONT 11/08/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 202FTA-F LARCENY OF MOTOR VEH - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Antonio May Antonio Lamont Larceny Status Veh Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector