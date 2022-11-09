227009 CHERINE SMITH Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, CHERINE BOWDEN 11/08/2022Age: 37 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 155DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Fta-no Misdemeanor Operator Secu Status Law Status Cherine Smith License Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector