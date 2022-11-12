227052 ARTHUR GODDARD Nov 12, 2022 Nov 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GODDARD, ARTHUR LEE 11/10/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 210FIRST DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT:SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT:SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT:SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT:SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF W/CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF W/CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF W/CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $3000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF W/CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $12000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD<=15 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector