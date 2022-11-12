227055 JERMAINE RIDDICK Nov 12, 2022 Nov 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RIDDICK, JERMAINE LEE 11/10/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 155FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDOMESTIC - DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDOMESTIC - DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDOMESTIC - DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector