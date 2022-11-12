227091 BRANDON SCOTT Nov 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SCOTT, BRANDON LEVAR 11/11/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 210FTA- LITTERING NOT > 15LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Brandon Scott Status Felony Incl Status Brandon Levar Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector