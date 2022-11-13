227104 JEFFERY EBRON Nov 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 EBRON, JEFFERY ALLEN 11/13/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 240CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LITTERING NOT >15 LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Secu Status Weaponry Felony Status Jeffery Ebron Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector