227109 JAYLIN GORHAM Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GORHAM, JAYLIN DEVON 11/13/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 200CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector