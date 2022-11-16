227134 TYREE BLOUNT Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BLOUNT, TYREE DESEAN 11/14/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160FAIL TO SECURE PASSEN UNDER 16 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD MARIJUANA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-REAR LAMPS VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $8000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector