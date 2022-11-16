...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
227145 CHRISTOPHER TRIVETT
TRIVETT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 11/15/2022
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 160
BREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI