TURNER, JEANETTE MORGAN 11/15/2022
Age: 32 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-FICTITIOS INFO TO OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-POSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
